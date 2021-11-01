Left Menu

34 IS terrorists side with Taliban in Afghanistan

34 members of IS joined the Taliban on Monday in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, local media reported citing an official.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:59 IST
34 IS terrorists side with Taliban in Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

34 members of IS joined the Taliban on Monday in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, local media reported citing an official. These Islamic State terrorists were present in the Spinghar and Koot districts.

Dr Basheer, the provincial intelligence director, has said that tribal elders mediated between the Taliban and Daesh affiliates. "34 members of Daesh who were active in the Koot and Momandara areas joined the Islamic Emirate," TOLOnews quoted Basheer as saying.

"The tribal elders decided that if anyone violates the tribal codes, their houses will be set on fire," Basheer added. In late 2014, Daesh first emerged in Afghanistan's Nangarhar.

Rashid, a member of the group that crossed over, called on those who are in Daesh to come and join the Taliban. Former member of Daesh, Gul Dad said that the Taliban have shown them a lot of respect and told them to not violate the conditions, according to TOLOnews.

At least 149 members of Daesh have so far switched allegiance to the Taliban, according to the provincial intelligence department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021