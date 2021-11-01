34 IS terrorists side with Taliban in Afghanistan

34 members of IS joined the Taliban on Monday in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, local media reported citing an official. These Islamic State terrorists were present in the Spinghar and Koot districts.

Dr Basheer, the provincial intelligence director, has said that tribal elders mediated between the Taliban and Daesh affiliates. "34 members of Daesh who were active in the Koot and Momandara areas joined the Islamic Emirate," TOLOnews quoted Basheer as saying.

"The tribal elders decided that if anyone violates the tribal codes, their houses will be set on fire," Basheer added. In late 2014, Daesh first emerged in Afghanistan's Nangarhar.

Rashid, a member of the group that crossed over, called on those who are in Daesh to come and join the Taliban. Former member of Daesh, Gul Dad said that the Taliban have shown them a lot of respect and told them to not violate the conditions, according to TOLOnews.

At least 149 members of Daesh have so far switched allegiance to the Taliban, according to the provincial intelligence department. (ANI)

