Some members of former Afghanistan govt's forces join Islamic State: Reports
Some members of the former Afghanistan government's forces have joined the Islamic State, the only group challenging the country's new rulers, a media report said. Some former members of Afghanistan's US-trained intelligence service and elite military units -- now abandoned by their American patrons and hunted by the Taliban -- have joined the IS, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
It also said that the number of defectors joining the terrorist group is relatively small, but growing, according to Taliban leaders, former Afghan republic security officials and people who know the defectors. The new recruits bring to IS critical expertise in intelligence-gathering and warfare techniques. They might potentially strengthen the terror organisation's ability to challenge the Taliban supremacy, the US newspaper said.
The Taliban-announced government's Interior Ministry said that a general amnesty was announced by the group. Sayed Khosti, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said that the group had announced a general amnesty and no one including the former security forces should worry about their personal security because no member of the Taliban has anything to do with them, according to TOLOnews. (ANI)
