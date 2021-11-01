Left Menu

Some members of former Afghanistan govt's forces join Islamic State: Reports

Some members of the former Afghanistan government's forces have joined the Islamic State, the only group challenging the country's new rulers, a media report said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:33 IST
Some members of former Afghanistan govt's forces join Islamic State: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Some members of the former Afghanistan government's forces have joined the Islamic State, the only group challenging the country's new rulers, a media report said. Some former members of Afghanistan's US-trained intelligence service and elite military units -- now abandoned by their American patrons and hunted by the Taliban -- have joined the IS, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

It also said that the number of defectors joining the terrorist group is relatively small, but growing, according to Taliban leaders, former Afghan republic security officials and people who know the defectors. The new recruits bring to IS critical expertise in intelligence-gathering and warfare techniques. They might potentially strengthen the terror organisation's ability to challenge the Taliban supremacy, the US newspaper said.

The Taliban-announced government's Interior Ministry said that a general amnesty was announced by the group. Sayed Khosti, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said that the group had announced a general amnesty and no one including the former security forces should worry about their personal security because no member of the Taliban has anything to do with them, according to TOLOnews. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021