Iraq approves use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in minors over 12

Baghdad [Iraq], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The Iraqi regulator has approved the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in teens over 12 years old, the national health ministry said on Monday. Canada approved the vaccine for the age group in early May, becoming the first country to do so. The European Union, the United States, and a number of other nations has since followed suit.

"Based on recommendations of the scientific advisory committee for the immunization program and the World Health Organisation, it was decided to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the age group of 12 years and older in order to reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus and develop herd immunity," the ministry said in a statement. Iraq launched its nationwide vaccination campaign in early March, using vaccines by China's Sinopharm, as well as AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

To date, more than 2 million people have contracted the virus across the Middle Eastern country, and over 23,000 have died. (ANI/Sputnik)

