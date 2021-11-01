Left Menu

Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after Press Secretary Psaki infected: White House

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after White House spokesperson Jen Psaki contracted the virus, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday during a briefing aboard Air Force 1.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:01 IST
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after White House spokesperson Jen Psaki contracted the virus, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday during a briefing aboard Air Force 1. "Independently of Jen being tested - PCR tested yesterday and testing positive - the President was tested as well... yesterday and he tested negative," Jean-Pierre said. "But this was required for entry into the United Kingdom."

Psaki said in a statement earlier that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Psaki noted that on Wednesday, in coordination with senior officials at the White House and the medical team, she decided not to travel to Europe with Biden as members of her household had tested positive and she quarantined herself.

While her tests came out negative on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, she noted, she tested positive on Sunday, she said. Psaki emphasized that she has not had close contact in person with Biden or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday.

The White House spokesperson said she only has mild symptoms, had been vaccinated and continues to work from home. She plans to return to work after a ten-day quarantine following a negative test. (ANI/Sputnik)

