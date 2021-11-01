Left Menu

Singapore reports 2,470 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore recorded 2,470 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 200,844, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:01 IST
Singapore reports 2,470 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, November 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore recorded 2,470 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 200,844, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release. Of the new cases, 2,189 were reported in the community and 278 in migrant worker dormitories while three were imported cases.

A total of 1,717 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them 288 patients are in need of oxygen supplementation in the regular ward, 67 are stable under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 62 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, said the MOH. An additional 14 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 421.

As of last Sunday, 84 percent of Singapore's population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021