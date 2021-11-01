Left Menu

COP-26: UK PM Johnson says developed world must recognise special responsibility towards green industrial revolution

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the developed world must recognise the special responsibility they have to help everybody for the green industrial revolution.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:03 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at COP-26.. Image Credit: ANI
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the developed world must recognise the special responsibility they have to help everybody for the green industrial revolution. "As we look at the green industrial revolution, it is now needed around the world. We in the developed world must recognise the special responsibility we have, to help everybody else to do it," Johnson said while addressing the COP-26 World Leaders Summit here.

Underlining that for 200 years, the industrialised countries were in complete ignorance of the problems that they were creating, Johnson said: "We now have a duty to find those funds - 100 billion dollars a year that was promised in Paris by 2020 but which we would not deliver until 2023." The UK prime minister also spoke about James Watt.

He said that it was here in Glasgow 250 years ago, that Watt came up with a machine that was powered by steam that was produced by burning coal. "We brought you to the very place where the doomsday machine began," Johnson said. The COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) kicked off here on Sunday under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy.

It brings all parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also participating in the event. (ANI)

