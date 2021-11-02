Left Menu

Lisa's 'MONEY' exclusive video hits 200 million views 'Fastest record for K-pop performance video'

K-pop group BLACKPINK's Lisa has set new fastest records not only in music videos but also in choreography videos.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:12 IST
Lisa's 'MONEY' exclusive video hits 200 million views 'Fastest record for K-pop performance video'
BLACKPINK's Lisa (Photo: YG ENTERTAINMENT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 2 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BLACKPINK's Lisa has set new fastest records not only in music videos but also in choreography videos. According to her agency YG Entertainment on November 1, the exclusive performance video of Lisa's first single track 'MONEY' exceeded 200 million views on YouTube at 2.14 am on this day.

It has been about 38 days since it was released on September 24. It is the fastest K-pop artist's performance video to hit 200 million views. The previous fastest record is BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' performance video (45 days and 4 hours). Lisa newly set the record for BLACKPINK's performance video by reaching 200 million views seven days earlier than this.

YG said, "It is unusual for performance videos, not the main music video, to hit hundreds of million views in a short period of time. In particular, this record was achieved only with Lisa's excellent performance skill without any TV shows activities." 'MONEY' strongly shows Lisa's identity. Trendy hip hop sound and confident rap lyrics stand out. Since its release on September 10, this song has been loved by global music fans along with the title song 'LALISA.'

The song is also making remarkable achievements on major global music charts. It topped iTunes Top Song charts in 38 countries. It ranked fifth on the global chart of Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform. 'MONEY' also first entered the UK Official Chart Top 100 as 81th, and jumped 35 notches to 46th place on October 29. Lisa is the first K-pop female solo artist who ranked in this chart for four weeks.

In addition, 'MONEY' has showed its steady popularity for six weeks, ranking second on the global YouTube top 100 chart, 11th and 9th on the US Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global, respectively. BLACKPINK, which has a total of 32 videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube, currently has more than 68.9 million subscribers. It has the largest number of subscribers among male and female pop artists in the world. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021