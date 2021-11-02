COP26: PM Modi, Boris Johnson launch Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States initiative

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit.

Today, the Prime Minister is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with leaders of Ukraine, Nepal, Israel, Switzerland, Finland, Malawi in Glasgow, Scotland and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates He is also likely to attend the side event by the United States of America - Build Back Better World. Further, PM Modi scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development"

On Monday, PM Modi met Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26. He stated that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted PM Modi's invitation to visit India saying that he would plan his visit as soon as the circumstances allow. He also met members of the Indian community in Glasgow to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries ahead of his participation in the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26).

The COP26 is taking place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and the Summit has participation by heads of State/Government of over 120 countries. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to participate in the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

