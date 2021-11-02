Left Menu

IRIS initiative gives us hope, does something for most vulnerable nations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States fills us with new hope and beliefs and gives us satisfaction to do something for the most vulnerable nations.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at launch event of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States fills us with new hope and beliefs and gives us satisfaction to do something for the most vulnerable nations. Launching the IRIS initiative at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26), along with his British counterpart Boris Johnson, PM Modi said, "The launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States fills us with new hope and beliefs. This gives us the satisfaction to do something for the most vulnerable nations."

Speaking about the impact of climate change on the world, PM Modi said, "The past few decades have proven that nobody remains untouched by effects of climate change. Be it developed nations or nations that are rich in natural resources. It's a huge threat." "Small Island Developing States are most threatened with climate change. For them, it is a matter of life and death, a challenge to their existence. Calamities due to climate change can become devastating for them. It is not only a challenge for their lives but also for their economy," he added.

The Infrastructure for the Resilient Island State (IRIS) is an initiative to boost the infrastructure in small island countries. PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit.

Today, the Prime Minister is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with leaders of Ukraine, Nepal, Israel, Switzerland, Finland, Malawi in Glasgow, Scotland and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. He is also likely to attend the side event by the United States of America - Build Back Better World. Further, PM Modi scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development". (ANI)

