Left Menu

Pakistan not to attend NSA meet hosted by India on Afghanistan

Pakistan has declined the invitation to the regional countries' national security advisors (NSAs) meeting on Afghanistan being hosted by India.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:07 IST
Pakistan not to attend NSA meet hosted by India on Afghanistan
Pakistan's NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has declined the invitation to the regional countries' national security advisors (NSAs) meeting on Afghanistan being hosted by India. Pakistan's NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf confirmed this news during the signing of the security agreement with Uzbekistan, Pakistani financial newspaper Business Recorder reported.

Answering a question whether Pakistan has accepted India's invitation to attend the conference, Pak NSA said, "I will not go." Earlier, the Pakistan Foreign Office had confirmed that India had invited Pakistan to attend a conference.

India had formally invited the NSAs of Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for the conference, which is scheduled to take place next week. The recently concluded Moscow Format meet on Afghanistan was attended by India. However, the representatives of the two countries did not hold any meetings on the sidelines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021