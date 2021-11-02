Left Menu

PM Modi holds meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba in Glasgow; discusses climate, COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba here on Tuesday and resolved to work together towards post-pandemic recovery.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:38 IST
PM Modi holds meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba in Glasgow; discusses climate, COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba in Glasgow.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba here on Tuesday and resolved to work together towards post-pandemic recovery. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and Deuba since the latter assumed the prime minister's office.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said that the leaders discussed climate and COVID-19. "PM @narendramodi met PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since PM Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen our close bilateral ties. Also discussed climate, COVID-19 & resolved to work together toward post-pandemic recovery," Bagchi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS). PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings. Further, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development". He is expected to emplane for New Delhi by tonight.

On Monday, PM Modi met Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26. The Prime Minister had said that Johnson accepted his invitation to visit India. He also met members of the Indian community in Glasgow to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries ahead of his participation in COP26. The summit is taking place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy in Glasgow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021