Glasgow: PM Modi meets Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow on Tuesday.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Indian Prime Minister and his British counterpart Boris Johnson today launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS). PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit.

He is also likely to attend the side event by the United States of America - Build Back Better World. Further, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development". The Prime Minister will emplane for Delhi by tonight. On Monday, PM Modi met Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26. He stated that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted PM Modi's invitation to visit India saying that he would plan his visit as soon as the circumstances allow.

He also met members of the Indian community in Glasgow to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries ahead of his participation in the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26). The COP26 is taking place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and the Summit has participation by heads of State/Government of over 120 countries. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to participate in the event. (ANI)

