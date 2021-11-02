Left Menu

Hyundai Steel signs a contract with Brazil's Vale to reduce carbon emission

Hyundai Steel Company announced on the 1st that it has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement with Brazil's Vale, one of the world's largest mining companies, to seek ways to cooperate, including greenhouse gas emissions reduction and low-carbon raw materials development.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:24 IST
Hyundai Steel signs a contract with Brazil's Vale to reduce carbon emission
This MOU was made as both companies' interests coincided in greenhouse gas reduction and the need to secure competitive low-carbon raw materials. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 2 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Steel Company announced on the 1st that it has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreement with Brazil's Vale, one of the world's largest mining companies, to seek ways to cooperate, including greenhouse gas emissions reduction and low-carbon raw materials development. This MOU was made as both companies' interests coincided in greenhouse gas reduction and the need to secure competitive low-carbon raw materials as the business environment changes with growing social demand for carbon emission reduction.

Hyundai Steel is aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 20% by 2030 and realize carbon neutrality by 2050. Also, demand for low-carbon steel sheets is expected to increase significantly in steel industries such as automobile industry to realize carbon neutrality. Vale also presented its goal to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050 according to Paris Agreement.

The two companies are planning to cooperate in finding ways to reduce greenhouse gases, conducting feasibility study for low-carbon solutions, discussing and consulting on them. In particular, attention is drawn to the feasibility review of iron ore briquettes, which is expected to be a low-carbon replacement. Iron ore briquettes are low-carbon steel material produced at a low temperature of about 200 degrees and was developed to replace shaft furnace's sintering, lump, and pellet processes. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021