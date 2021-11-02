Left Menu

S Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary, exchanges notes on COP26 developments

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss here on Tuesday and exchanged notes on the COP26 developments.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 17:52 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary in Glasgow.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss here on Tuesday and exchanged notes on the COP26 developments. Jaishankar said that his conversation with Truss will keep the momentum of the Roadmap 2030 strong.

The Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations was launched during a virtual summit between the two countries in May. "Nice to catch up with UK Foreign Secretary@trussliz. Our regular conversations keep the momentum of the Roadmap 2030 strong. Also exchanged notes on #COP26 developments," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The Roadmap 2030 vision is for revitalised and dynamic connections between "our people, re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration that improves the lives and livelihoods of our citizens, enhanced defence and security cooperation," according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Jaishankar is in Glasgow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders have participated in the COP26 here and held several meetings here. The COP26 is taking place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy in Glasgow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

