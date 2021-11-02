Left Menu

Glasgow: PM Modi, Israeli counterpart discuss deepening various avenues of cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation between the two countries during a meeting on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow on Tuesday.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett. Image Credit: ANI
In August, PM Modi spoke on phone August with Bennett. The leaders had expressed satisfaction over the remarkable growth in the bilateral relationship in recent years. Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defence and security, and cyber-security.

In August, PM Modi spoke on phone August with Bennett. The leaders had expressed satisfaction over the remarkable growth in the bilateral relationship in recent years. Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defence and security, and cyber-security.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Prime Minister Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson today launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS).PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit.

He is also likely to attend the side event by the United States of America - Build Back Better World. Further, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development". The Prime Minister will emplane for Delhi by tonight.

On Monday, PM Modi met Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26. He stated that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted PM Modi's invitation to visit India saying that he would plan his visit as soon as the circumstances allow. (ANI)

