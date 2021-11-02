Left Menu

Over 40 tonnes of Afghan pine nuts arrive in Shanghai

More than 40 tonnes of pine nuts from Afghanistan arrived at a Shanghai airport on Monday, marking the resumption of Sino-Afghan agricultural trade, which had been interrupted by the regime change in Afghanistan.

ANI | Shanghai | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:34 IST
Chinese flag. Image Credit: ANI
Shanghai [China], November 2 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 40 tonnes of pine nuts from Afghanistan arrived at a Shanghai airport on Monday, marking the resumption of Sino-Afghan agricultural trade, which had been interrupted by the regime change in Afghanistan.

It took about eight air hours for the flight, operated by Afghan Kam Air, to reach Shanghai from Kabul, according to Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Thousands of tonnes of Afghan pine nuts have entered the Chinese market every year since 2018. According to the agreement reached by relevant Chinese and Afghan enterprises, more Afghan pine nuts will be flown to Shanghai on chartered flights in the next two months. (ANI/Xinhua)

