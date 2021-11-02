US in touch with Russia, UAE to restore civilian government in Sudan

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is in contact with several countries, including Russia and the United Arab Emirates, to restore a civilian government in Sudan, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said on Tuesday at a briefing. "We are in touch with a number of nations, including the UAE to restore the civilian [government] in Sudan," Feltman told journalists.

Speaking about Russia's position on Sudan, Feltman noted that Washington was concerned by the initial Russian statements after the October 25 military takeover in Sudan. "But if you look at the [UN] Security Council statement that came out subsequently, which the Russians signed on to, you'll see it's much more in line with the international consensus, the concern with stability, the need to get back to the transition and the need to work within the constitutional framework and a dialogue without violence," he said.

The US has been "in touch with the Russians again to compare notes and coordinate positions," according to Feltman. "I can't say that our positions overlap entirely. There is some similarity in what we want to see - Sudan to be stable and we want to make sure that the situation on the ground remains nonviolent," he concluded.

On October 25, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and some other members of the government were detained by the military. The same day, Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and the government of the country. The same day, the US, the UK, and Norway issued a joint statement condemning the military's actions in Sudan. (ANI/Sputnik)

