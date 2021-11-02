Left Menu

Russia registers 39,008 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 39,008 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 40,402 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,593,200, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 39,008 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 40,402 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,593,200, the federal response center said on Tuesday. "Over the past day, 39,008 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,136 cases (8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.46%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,736 infections, down from 7,103 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,066 cases, down from 3,250, and the Moscow region with 2,893 cases, up from 2,866. The response center reported a new record of 1,178 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,155 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 240,871.

In the same 24 hours, 30,905 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 23,187 the day before, bringing the total to 7,412,631. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

