PM Modi lays thrust on sustainable, transparent finance in infrastructure at B3W event in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event and laid stress on four aspects in infrastructure creation including sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:39 IST
PM Modi at Build Back Better World (B3W) session. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event and laid stress on four aspects in infrastructure creation including sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. The PM underlined the need to ensure four aspects in infrastructure creation which also include climate resilience, incorporating traditional knowledge and prioritising poor and vulnerable sections.

The B3W was initiated by US President Joe Biden and President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen. "Let's build back better-together! PM @narendramodi participated in Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event initiated by @POTUS @JoeBiden & @vonderleyen at #COP26," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

"PM underlined the need to ensure four aspects in infrastructure creation: climate resilience; incorporating traditional knowledge; prioritising poor and vulnerable; sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," he added. The B3W programme was announced in June at the G7 and is seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road initiative.

In his remarks, Biden said there's an "urgent need for infrastructure development in countries ... that prioritizes the fight against climate change from the moment the spade goes into the ground and jumpstarts green, economic growth." "By coming together to make a difference in the lives of people all around the world, you have to show -- and I think we will show -- that democracy is still the best way for delivering results," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

