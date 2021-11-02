Left Menu

PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha on sidelines of COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) here on Monday.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:49 IST
PM Modi meets Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha on sidelines of COP26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha in Glasgow. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) here on Monday. "Happy to have met you here in Glasgow, President @GotabayaR," PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

Rajapaksha said that it was a pleasant encounter with PM Modi. "Pleasant encounter with the Indian PM @narendramodi at #COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland," Rajapaksha said in a tweet on Tuesday.

World leaders are participating in the COP26 in Glasgow. Over 100 countries expressed their commitment to working together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030. The countries endorsed the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use at the COP26 summit. COP-26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), is being held from November 1-2. Heads of state/government of more than 120 countries are participating in the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021