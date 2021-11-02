Left Menu

India, Nepal ensured free flow of goods across borders during pandemic: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, during a meeting in Glasgow on Tuesday, noted the excellent cooperation between two countries during the pandemic, particularly through the supply of vaccines, and medical equipment from India to Nepal.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 19:56 IST
India, Nepal ensured free flow of goods across borders during pandemic: MEA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba in Glasgow.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, during a meeting in Glasgow on Tuesday, noted the excellent cooperation between two countries during the pandemic, particularly through the supply of vaccines, and medical equipment from India to Nepal. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said that this was the first meeting of Prime Minister Modi with Prime Minister Deuba after the telephone conversation between them in July this year when Deuba assumed office as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

"The two leaders noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic particularly through the supply of vaccines, medicines and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as by ensuring the free flow of goods across the borders," the MEA said. Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including in the context of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the leaders discussed the issue of climate change and COVID-19. "PM @narendramodi met PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since PM Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen our close bilateral ties. Also discussed climate, COVID-19 & resolved to work together toward post-pandemic recovery," Bagchi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021