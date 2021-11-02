PM Modi, Bill Gates discuss ways to step up activities in India under Mission Innovation

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the sidelines of COP26 Summit in Glasgow, during which they discussed ways to step up activities in India under Mission Innovation.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the sidelines of COP26 Summit in Glasgow, during which they discussed ways to step up activities in India under Mission Innovation. According to the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi has expressed appreciation for the work being done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in India.

Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the work being done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in India. "Bill Gates briefed Prime Minister on the progress of Mission Innovation. They discussed ways to step up activities in India under Mission Innovation," the statement read.

"Promising opportunities in areas like green hydrogen, aviation fuels, battery storage and vaccine research were also discussed," it added. Mission Innovation is a global initiative of 24 countries and the European Union launched during the Paris Agreement at COP21 on November 30, 2015.

The program focuses on Clean Energy Research, Development, and Demonstration (RD&D) initiatives to accelerate clean energy innovations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

