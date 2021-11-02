Left Menu

13 injured in blast in Balochistan

At least 13 people suffered injuries in a blast in Balochistan's Kharan district on Tuesday.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:31 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 13 people suffered injuries in a blast in Balochistan's Kharan district on Tuesday. Four among them were critically wounded. The critically injured patients were shifted to Quetta while nine others were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dawn reported.

The explosion occurred shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the area. The bomb was fitted in a motorbike. The blast comes a day after an explosion in the province's Awaran district that killed a prominent political leader and tribal elder and injured two other people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

