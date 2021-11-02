Left Menu

PM Modi invites Israeli counterpart Bennett to visit India on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations: Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett to visit India when both met here on the sidelines of COP26 on Tuesday.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:06 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett to visit India when both met here on the sidelines of COP26 on Tuesday. "Next year will be the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relation between India and Israel and in this context, PM Modi invited Naftali Bennett to visit India," said Shringla during a press conference here on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Bennett said that he had visited India about three times in the past in his capacity as a minister in the government of Israel but he will be delighted to visit India in the first quarter of 2022," Shringla said. He said that it was the first meeting between PM Modi and Bennett. The two leaders had spoken earlier on the phone.

Further, Shringla informed that Bennett had said that relations between India and Israel have been very close and comprehensive and "it would be his endeavour to strengthen and widen that relationship even further". The two prime ministers spent a lot of time talking about technology, cooperation and in certain areas, said Shringla, adding, some of the areas mentioned were food processing, organic farming and the issues of strengthening supply chains and working together in high technology areas.

The Prime Minister is in Glasgow, where he attended the COP26 events and held bilaterals with several leaders. (ANI)

