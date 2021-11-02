Left Menu

Leaders of island nations hail launch of IRIS by PM Modi, Johnson; term it promising initiative

Leaders of island nations welcomed the launch of IRIS by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday and said the initiative would help the group become more infrastructure resilient, promote inclusive infrastructure and achieve sustainable development.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 22:15 IST
Leaders of island nations hail launch of IRIS by PM Modi, Johnson; term it promising initiative
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leaders of island nations welcomed the launch of IRIS by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday and said the initiative would help the group become more infrastructure resilient, promote inclusive infrastructure and achieve sustainable development. Prime Minister Modi and Johnson launched the Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

The launch was part of the India-UK Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Addressing a press conference here, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said those attending the event were very laudatory of this initiative.

Referring to the reactions of those who attended the meeting, Shringla said Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama welcomed the launch of India-led IRIS and termed it as a very promising initiative. "He (Frank Bainimarama) thanked the prime minister for his leadership and felt that the initiative would go beyond technical assistance and capacity," he said.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated the conveners of the initiative and thanked Prime Minister Modi, in particular, for his invitation, Shringla said. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said the initiative would undoubtedly help the group become more infrastructure resilient, promote inclusive infrastructure and ultimately achieve sustainable development.

"PM of Mauritius Pravind Jaugant said it was a great pleasure for him to be present at the launch of the event by CDRI. He said since its inception two years ago by PM Modi, the coalition has grown into a global partnership. Mauritius was proud to associate itself with the event and said that it would undoubtedly help the group become more infrastructure resilient, promote inclusive infrastructure and ultimately achieve sustainable development," Shringla said. Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi pointed out that small island developing states are the most threatened with climate change.

"For them, it's a matter of life and death, a challenge to their existence. Calamities due to climate change can become devastating for them. It isn't only a challenge for their lives but also for their economy," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021