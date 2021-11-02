Left Menu

CIA Chief to meet with Russian government officials in Moscow on Nov 2-3

CIA Director William Burns will hold a number of meetings with Russian government officials in Moscow on November 2 and 3 to discuss bilateral relations, the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti.

CIA Director William Burns will hold a number of meetings with Russian government officials in Moscow on November 2 and 3 to discuss bilateral relations, the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti.

"CIA Director William Burns, at the President's request, is leading a delegation of senior U.S. officials to Moscow on November 2 and 3. They are meeting with members of the Russian government to discuss a range of issues in the bilateral relationship," the embassy's spokesperson said. (ANI/Sputnik)

