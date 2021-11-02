Left Menu

Developing countries have other priorities, any support in meeting climate objectives important: Shringla

Underlining that developing countries have other priorities, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla said that any support in meeting the climate objectives are important.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 23:18 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Image Credit: ANI
Underlining that developing countries have other priorities, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla said that any support in meeting the climate objectives are important. "We are developing countries, we have other priorities, so any support that we can get in meeting that objective is important," Shringla said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

He further highlighted that "it (assistance) would of course help in order to achieve these objectives after all we are comparatively low emitters, we take very little of the carbon space". Shringla emphasised that climate objectives themselves can not be minimised.

Underlining that India has consistently surpassed what it said on tackling climate change, Shringla said: "There is a conviction in the leadership in India that we need to do what it takes to achieve reasonable objectives in terms of tackling climate change." Stressing that climate change is something that we have to face consequences of, he said that there is no doubt the world will face consequences of the change in the climate.

"We have consistently met our targets and surpassed them. It is a testimony to our conviction that we not only do what it takes but we need to make sure that you do what you say," said Shringla. "And this is where the prime minister was saying that it is important that other countries also do that not just in climate action but also in climate financing," he added.

Stating that leaders of numerous countries met at the COP26, Shringla said that there is the "realisation that you need to do something concrete in terms of achieving the climate goals that we have set for ourselves". The Prime Minister is in Glasgow, where he attended the COP26 events and held bilaterals with several leaders.

COP-26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), was held on November 1-2. Heads of state/government of more than 120 countries attended the summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

