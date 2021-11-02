Left Menu

PM Modi interacts with Indian community before departure from Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with members of the Indian community in Glasgow before departing for India following his 5-day visit to the United Kingdom and Italy.

02-11-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with members of the Indian community in Glasgow before departing for India following his 5-day visit to the United Kingdom and Italy. Amid cheers and slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', a huge crowd of people dressed in Indian attire greeted Prime Minister Modi with folded hands at the premises of the hotel where the prime minister was staying.

Among the group were several children and PM Modi reached out to interact with them, shaking hands and giving hi-fives to some older kids. He was also seen holding one cheerful toddler. As PM Modi was departing for the airport, members of the Indian community bid him farewell to the accompaniment of the beats of drums and loud cheering.

PM Modi also played along a few beats with the enthusiastic drummers who were dressed in traditional kurta pyjama and turbans as members of the Indian community gathered to bid him goodbye before his departure for India from Glasgow, Scotland. A few in the crowd even got autographs.

During his visit, PM Modi held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts of the UK, Israel, Nepal, Italy, France among others. Prime Minister announced five "amrit tatva" at the COP26 Summit including the target to attain net-zero emissions by 2070, while delivering the National Statement on Monday.

He said that India will increase its capacity of non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030. Underlining the concerns of the developing nations at the COP26 the prime minister announced the one-word moment, LIFE...L, I, F, E, i.e. Lifestyle For Environment while delivering the National Statement on Monday.

COP-26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), was held from November 1-2. Heads of state/government of more than 120 countries attended the summit. On Tuesday, the prime minister also attended the launch event of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States here and announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will build a special data window for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to get timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring through satellite.

He also participated in the Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event on Tuesday and laid stress on four aspects in infrastructure creation including sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. Emphasising the need to ensure four aspects in infrastructure creation, the prime minister said that these include climate resilience, incorporating traditional knowledge and prioritising poor and vulnerable sections.

The B3W was initiated by US President Joe Biden and President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen. On the sidelines of COP-26, the Prime Minister met various leaders including, UP PM Boris Johnson, Nepal's counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and others.

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, PM Modi participated in the G20 summit in Rome. He also met outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on the sidelines of the G20. On Saturday, PM Modi had met Pope Francis and presented him a silver candle stand and a book on India's commitment to the environment during their meeting at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican. Prime Minister also invited Pope to visit India during a "very warm" meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour. (ANI)

