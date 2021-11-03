Left Menu

US formally recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

Following rigorous review and authorization process by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (local time) has formally recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 07:33 IST
US formally recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Following rigorous review and authorization process by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (local time) has formally recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11. "Today, following a rigorous review and authorization process by the FDA, the CDC has formally recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11. This is encouraging news, and a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus," tweeted US President Joe Biden.

"It will allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others," read White House statement.Over the last several weeks, the Biden administration has been working hard to be prepared for this moment. "We are ready to act. We have already secured enough vaccine supply for every child in America, and over the past weekend, we began the process of packing and shipping out millions of pediatric vaccine doses. These doses -- specially designed for these younger children -- have started to arrive at thousands of locations across the country," read the statement.

The program will ramp up over the coming days, and be fully up and running during the week of November 8. Parents will be able to bring their children to thousands of pharmacies, paediatrician's offices, schools, and other sites to get vaccinated. "Because of the groundwork we've laid, we can be confident that vaccinations for kids will be available, easy, and convenient," added the statement.

More than 78 per cent of Americans age 12 and older have gotten at least one shot, including millions of teenagers -- and the vaccines have proven to be incredibly safe and effective. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021