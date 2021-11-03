Left Menu

ISIS takes responsibility for deadly attack on Kabul hospital

The Islamic State, also known as ISIS-K, has taken the responsibility for the deadly attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

03-11-2021
At least 25 people were killed and more than a dozen suffered injuries in the attack on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The Islamic State, also known as ISIS-K. has taken the responsibility for the deadly attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul. At least 25 people were killed and more than a dozen suffered injuries in the attack on Tuesday.

The attack was carried out by armed gunmen and at least one suicide bomber. The terrorists targetting the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in one of Kabul's more affluent neighbourhoods, the New York Times reported. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the attack was carried out by several members of the Islamic State, including a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives at the gate to the hospital.

A car full of explosives outside the hospital also exploded, wounding dozens, and several Taliban fighters were killed and wounded in the ensuing gun battle, Mujahid said. The Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K. took responsibility for the attack hours later.

One of those killed was Mawlawi Hamdullah Rahmani, a senior commander responsible for the Taliban's Kabul corps and one of the first Talibs to enter the presidential palace after the government collapsed in August, said Wahidullah Hashimi, a Taliban government official. The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

ISIS has carried out several attacks including an attack on Kabul Airport during an evacuation by the US forces following the fall of Kabul. The Taliban's struggle to bring stability to Afghanistan has been dogged by a series of bloody assaults by ISIS-K. (ANI)

