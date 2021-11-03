Left Menu

Pak: Authorities release 800 workers of radical Islamist group

The authorities of Pakistan's Punjab have released more than 800 workers of a radical Islamist group, days after reaching an agreement with the banned party to end nearly two weeks of protests and clashes.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-11-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 08:47 IST
Pak: Authorities release 800 workers of radical Islamist group
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The authorities of Pakistan's Punjab have released more than 800 workers of a radical Islamist group, days after reaching an agreement with the banned party to end nearly two weeks of protests and clashes. Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said the people who were released were those arrested during crackdowns on the protests -- which started on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal -- and raids, Dawn reported.

They were released after scrutiny was completed, Basharat said, adding that workers against whom first information reports (FIRs) were registered would have to obtain bail from courts. The minister said it was yet to be decided whether Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers who were detained under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) 1960 would also be released.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information Hassan Khawar said more than 1,800 people had been taken into custody under MPO, of whom 860 had been released. He added that the remaining marchers would be released soon as well. He further said meetings of the government's steering committee were being held to devise the plan for the implementation of the agreement inked with the TLP.

The release comes after an agreement was reached between the TLP and the Pakistan government. Hundreds of TLP members had taken to the streets throughout the country recently to exert pressure on the government for the release of its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi. A government team comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and other ministers held talks with the top leadership of the banned outfit, which reached a positive conclusion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021