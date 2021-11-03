Left Menu

Health facilities should not be targeted: UN after deadly Kabul hospital attack

A deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target and that all civilians must be protected, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 03-11-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 10:41 IST
Health facilities should not be targeted: UN after deadly Kabul hospital attack
The attack was carried out by armed gunmen and at least one suicide bomber.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target and that all civilians must be protected, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farhan Haq was briefing journalists in New York, after two explosions near the entrance of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul left at least 25 dead and dozens more injured, according to news reports.

"We express condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and a swift recovery to the many people who were injured", said Haq. "This is a reminder that health facilities and infrastructure are not a target, and that all civilians must be protected."

The attack was carried out by armed gunmen and at least one suicide bomber. The terrorists targeted the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in one of Kabul's more affluent neighbourhoods, the New York Times reported. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the attack was carried out by several members of the Islamic State, including a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives at the gate to the hospital.

A car full of explosives outside the hospital also exploded, wounding dozens, and several Taliban fighters were killed and wounded in the ensuing gun battle, Mujahid said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021