European Parliament delegation on first official visit to Taiwan
A delegation of the European Parliament arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit to hold meetings with the Taiwanese President and the Prime Minister, reported Sputnik on Wednesday citing the island's Central News Agency (CNA).
A delegation of the European Parliament arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit to hold meetings with the Taiwanese President and the Prime Minister, reported Sputnik on Wednesday citing the island's Central News Agency (CNA). The representatives of the Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes in the European Union feature in the delegation.
The European Parliament has never sent an official delegation to Taiwan until now, which is meant to underscore the importance of the visit, reported Sputnik citing CNA. The delegation is expected to hold meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang and discuss the country's experience in combating disinformation, and the attempts to interfere in Taiwan's democracy and media, according to Sputnik. (ANI)
