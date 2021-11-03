Worried Afghan women athletes ask Taliban to continue sports

Worrying about their uncertain future, a number of Afghan women athletes have asked the Taliban to allow them to continue their sports activities, local news reported. TOLO News reported that they (women) have raised their concern about preserving the achievements they have made so far.

Seventeen-year-old Qadria, who used to practice martial arts for two years and won three gold medals in competitions held inside the country said: "I ask the current government to allow us to do our activities publicly. We do not want our two years of effort to be wasted." Karima, another athlete, said she has been stuck inside her home following the pollical change, and that she fears her hard work and achievements may simply fade away.

"We cannot practice sports today, there is no opportunity. We are afraid that the Taliban might attack us. Even our trainers do not want to train us," TOLO News quoting her reported. Meanwhile, some other women athletes called on the international community to not allow their achievements to fade away. "We want the United Nations and human rights organizations to not stay silent regarding our rights," said Parisa Amiri, an athlete, the broadcaster added.

On the other hand, the Taliban led-government in Afghanistan said that female athletes are allowed to carry on their activities under Islamic regulations and framework. "No one's rights will be violated. We give everyone the right and status according to the Sharia and Islamic regulations, and we give rights to girls based on the Islamic framework," said Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, TOLO News reported.

Last month, the Taliban had barred female employees from entering the Ministry of Women Affairs in Kabul, allowing only males into the building. Experts believe that these recent developments are similar to the ultraconservative Islamic regime that saw regular stoning, amputations and public executions during Taliban rule before the US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. (ANI)

