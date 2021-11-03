Left Menu

S Korea: Samsung SDI predicts cylindrical battery cells for EV will grow by 20 pc every year by 2026

Samsung SDI predicted that cylindrical battery cells will grow more than 20 per cent every year in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:17 IST
S Korea: Samsung SDI predicts cylindrical battery cells for EV will grow by 20 pc every year by 2026
Photo description: Samsung SDI's EV battery (Photo: Samsung SDI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 3 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung SDI predicted that cylindrical battery cells will grow more than 20 per cent every year in the electric vehicle (EV) market. On November 2, Samsung SDI held a conference call after third-quarter earnings announcement and said, "The EV cylindrical battery cell market was 75GWh this year. And it is expected to expand to 170-180GWh between 2025 and 2026."

"Samsung SDI's cylindrical battery cell sales significantly increased from last year due to strong sales of the 2170 model," said an official from Samsung SDI. "Cylindrical battery cells for EV will grow to more than 20% next year with increased EV volume and various new projects." Regarding the shortage of semiconductors, he said, "It has lasted longer than we expected," and that, "But global automakers are applying semiconductors to EV first rather than internal combustion engine vehicles to comply with carbon dioxide regulations and preoccupy the EV market. Thus, EV production is less affected by the supply chain disruptions."

He added, "We are striving to achieve an annual surplus in automobile battery cells by responding to changing market conditions based on close coordination with clients, with expanding new EV battery cells that began to be mass-produced in the third quarter from the fourth quarter." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021