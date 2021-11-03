Left Menu

Belarus may switch to Russian planes if West bans leasing

If the West bans Belarusian flag carrier Belavia from leasing planes it may switch to the use of Russian aircraft, Artem Sikorsky, the head of the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department, said on Wednesday.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:28 IST
Belarus may switch to Russian planes if West bans leasing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belarus

Minsk [Belarus], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): If the West bans Belarusian flag carrier Belavia from leasing planes it may switch to the use of Russian aircraft, Artem Sikorsky, the head of the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department, said on Wednesday. "This would be a challenge not only for Belarus but for the entire aviation leasing market, chiefly companies registered in Ireland," Sikorsky told reporters.

Belarus is calling on the European partners to abstain from "hasty actions" and maintain dialogue, the official added. "Well, if there are no US planes then we will have the Russian and the Russian-Chinese projects that are being implemented now," Sikorsky noted.

A potential decision on leasing restrictions would be a "signal to the entire market that tomorrow planes may be withdrawn for political reasons," according to the aviation department chief. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021