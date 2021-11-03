Welcome India sign up to Glasgow Breakthrough Agenda at COP26: British High Commissioner

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Wednesday welcomed India's signing of the Glasgow Breakthrough Agenda launched by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the COP26. Johnson on Tuesday launched an international plan to deliver clean and affordable technology everywhere by 2030, 10 Downing Street said in a statement.

"Welcome India sign up to the Glasgow Breakthroughs on power, road transport, steel, and low carbon hydrogen. A commitment to make #CleanTech affordable and accessible for all," British High Commissioner said in a tweet. Over 40 world leaders have backed and signed up to the new Breakthrough Agenda, including the US, India, EU, China, developing economies and some of the countries most vulnerable to climate change - representing more than 70 per cent of the world's economy and every region, the statement said.

Modelled on the UK's landmark Net Zero Strategy, the Breakthrough Agenda will see countries and businesses coordinate and strengthen their climate action each year to dramatically scale and speed up the development and deployment of clean technologies and drive down costs this decade. The aim is to make clean technologies the most affordable, accessible and attractive choice for all globally in each of the most polluting sectors by 2030, particularly supporting the developing world to access the innovation and tools needed to transition to net zero.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is setting out the first five goals, the Glasgow Breakthroughs, collectively covering more than 50 per cent of global emissions. (ANI)

