22 killed, 8 injured after bus falls into ravine in PoK
At least 22 people, including women and children, were killed and another eight were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in the Sudhnoti district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, local media reported.
- Country:
- Pakistan
At least 22 people, including women and children, were killed and another eight were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in the Sudhnoti district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, local media reported. The 40-seat coaster had started its journey from Tehsil headquarters Baloch and after hardly seven kilometres the vehicle developed a technical fault, according to some witnesses, who said the vehicle first hit the mountain on the left side of the road and then suddenly turned right and fell more than 500 metres down the road, Dawn reported.
According to the Pakistani publication, Poonch Deputy Inspector General Rashid Naeem Khan said that 22 people had died in the accident. He said five of the injured were sent to Kotli district, while three were transported to Baloch. Last month, four students and as many passengers were killed and 32 others injured in two road accidents in Poonch and Neelum districts of PoK, Dawn reported. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kashmiris living in shadow of Pak terror state: Report
Why Rahul, Priyanka silent on Kashmir killings, Chhattisgarh incident? asks Narottam Mishra
Once having cycled across 17 nations, 67-year-old Mayure on Mission Kashmir to Kanyakumari
Migrant workers fleeing Kashmir throng railway stations, bus stands in Jammu, Udhampur
Central govt must fulfil Kashmiri pandits' dream of settling back in J&K, says AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj