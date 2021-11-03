Left Menu

22 killed, 8 injured after bus falls into ravine in PoK

At least 22 people, including women and children, were killed and another eight were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in the Sudhnoti district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 22 people, including women and children, were killed and another eight were injured after a bus plunged into a ravine in the Sudhnoti district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, local media reported. The 40-seat coaster had started its journey from Tehsil headquarters Baloch and after hardly seven kilometres the vehicle developed a technical fault, according to some witnesses, who said the vehicle first hit the mountain on the left side of the road and then suddenly turned right and fell more than 500 metres down the road, Dawn reported.

According to the Pakistani publication, Poonch Deputy Inspector General Rashid Naeem Khan said that 22 people had died in the accident. He said five of the injured were sent to Kotli district, while three were transported to Baloch. Last month, four students and as many passengers were killed and 32 others injured in two road accidents in Poonch and Neelum districts of PoK, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

