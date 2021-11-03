WHO grants approval to Covaxin for emergency use listing

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. Earlier, the WHO panel had sought additional clarifications from the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.

The approval was done on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure. Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. Bharat Biotech said that it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Serum Institute's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed 107 crore.

The WHO has so far approved Covid-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, Johnson 7 Johnson - Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm for emergency use. (ANI)

