Four killed in landslide in China's Shaanxi province

Four people have been killed in a landslide in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local media reported citing authorities on Wednesday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four people have been killed in a landslide in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local media reported citing authorities on Wednesday. Four people were trapped and 10 houses were buried after the landslide occurred at around 6:35 a.m. (local time) in Yandonggou Village, in the city of Yan'an, according to the publicity department of the city's Party committee, Xinhua reported.

The Chinese media outlet further said that rescue forces rushed to the scene immediately after the accident. The four people were pulled out of the debris but died later in hospital. Last month three people were killed in a landslide triggered by continuous downpours in northwest China's Shaanxi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

