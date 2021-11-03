Pak opposition slams Imran Khan over upcoming 'relief package'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday slammed Imran Khan over his upcoming 'relief package' for inflation and poverty stating that the prime minister's resignation was the only solution to get rid of all problems. While addressing a press conference, Aurangzeb said that the Prime Minister's resignation was the only solution to rid the country of menaces, including inflation, unemployment and poverty, Dawn reported.

Her statement came in the wake of the government's announcement that a "big package" was to be unveiled today in order to deal with rising inflation and provide relief to 10 million people directly, said the Pakistani publication. The government has been facing severe criticism from the opposition after the premier approved a Pakistani Rs 10 increase in the price of petroleum products last month. Major opposition parties, including the PML-N and the PPP, have held country-wide rallies and protests over what they termed "unprecedented inflation in the country", Dawn reported.

During her press conference, Aurangzeb accused Imran Khan of lacking the required competence to run the country. "You have no ability to decide the fate of 220 million Pakistanis. You are here to facilitate the mafia that has good terms with you," she alleged. The PML-N leader insisted that the package Imran Khan was is to announce today would be a "cosmetic" one. She said if the prime minister actually intended to provide relief to the masses "then he should revert wheat price to Rs 35 per kg and power tariff to Rs 11 per unit", said the Pakistani publication. (ANI)

