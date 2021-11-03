Left Menu

Two people killed in crash of Russian An-12 plane

Two people died in the crash of a Russian An-12 cargo plane near Irkutsk, and the fate of five more people remains uncertain, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

"According to preliminary information, two people died, the fate of five people is not known yet," the spokesman said.

There were five crew members and two passengers on board, the spokesman added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

