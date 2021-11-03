12 journalists killed, 230 became victims of violence in Afghanistan last year: Report

Twelve journalists were killed and 230 others became victims of violence during the past year in Afghanistan, a committee said in a report on Tuesday, reported local media. Afghanistan's Journalists Safety Committee's report -- which was released on the occasion of International Day to end Impunity for Crimes against journalists on Tuesday -- said that violence against journalists includes beating, threatening, and disparagement said Khaama Press.

The report covers months from the last November until November 2021. One journalist has been killed and 67 became victims of violence only after the Taliban takeover, as per the report,

For addressing violence in the particular beating of journalists and their safety, the committee has asked for the creation of a special mechanism. Journalists in Afghanistan have been complaining over the incidents of beating, insulting, and violence against them. They claim that such cases have risen since the Taliban takeover. Press freedom and access to information have also been curtailed, according to Afghan journalists, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)