At least 18 missing after boat sinks in Indonesia

At least 18 people went missing in a river in Indonesia's East Java province on Wednesday when a boat carrying dozens of passengers capsized in rough waters, a local official told media.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"As many as 10 people have been rescued, but 18 others remain missing," Ardhian Orianto, acting head of the local disaster management chapter, told the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched on the Solo River, which flows by the Semambung village in Bojonegoro district. The boat was reportedly carrying dozens of motorcycles. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

