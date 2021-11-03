Left Menu

Indonesia reports 801 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 801 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 42,46,174, according to the country's Health Ministry.

03-11-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 801 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 42,46,174, according to the country's Health Ministry. The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 24 to 14,3,481, while 814 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 40,91,101.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 121.97 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 75.82 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 198.95 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

