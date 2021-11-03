Singapore reports 3,635 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore recorded 3,635 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 207,975, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release. Of the new cases, 3,223 were reported in the community and 409 in migrant worker dormitories while three were imported cases.

A total of 1,665 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them 293 patients are in need of oxygen supplementation in the regular ward, 72 are stable under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 69 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, said the MOH. An additional 12 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 442.

As of Tuesday, 84 percent of Singapore's population had completed their full regimen/ received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 85 percent has received at least one dose, and 16 percent has received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)