Ajaneesh Kumar appointed India's ambassador to Estonia

Ajaneesh Kumar, a 1996-batch IFS officer, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Estonia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ajaneesh Kumar, a 1996-batch IFS officer, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Estonia. Kumar is at present High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam

"Ajaneesh Kumar (IFS: 1996), presently High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Estonia," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release. Kumar is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

