Ajaneesh Kumar appointed India's ambassador to Estonia

"Ajaneesh Kumar (IFS: 1996), presently High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Estonia," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release. Kumar is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

