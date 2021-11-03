Left Menu

Cybersecurity agency orders US government to enforce new precautions: Directive

All US government departments and agencies must enforce new hardware and software security regulations within 60 days, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced in a new directive issued on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:42 IST
Cybersecurity agency orders US government to enforce new precautions: Directive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): All US government departments and agencies must enforce new hardware and software security regulations within 60 days, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced in a new directive issued on Wednesday. "Within 60 days of issuance, agencies shall review and update agency internal vulnerability management procedures in accordance with this Directive," the directive said. "These required actions apply to any federal information system."

All the government entities must establish a process for ongoing remediation of vulnerabilities that CISA will identify as carrying significant risk to the federal enterprise within a timeframe set by it, the directive said. "[Each agency or department must] remediate each vulnerability according to the timelines set forth in the CISA-managed vulnerability catalogue. The catalogue will list exploited vulnerabilities that carry significant risk to the federal enterprise with the requirement to remediate within 6 months for vulnerabilities," the directive added.

In line with requirements for the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Federal Dashboard deployment and other requirements, agencies are expected to automate data exchange and report their respective directive implementation status through the CDM Federal Dashboard, according to the directive. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021