2 killed, 2 injured in camp explosion in Lebanon's Bekaa valley
Two Syrian refugees were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a refugees camp in the village of Majdaloun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported.
ANI | Beirut | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:42 IST
- Country:
- lebanon
Beirut [lebanon], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Syrian refugees were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a refugees camp in the village of Majdaloun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported.
The reasons behind the explosion were not identified.
The victims were transported to a hospital in the area. (ANI/Xinhua)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement