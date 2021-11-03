Left Menu

2 killed, 2 injured in camp explosion in Lebanon's Bekaa valley

Two Syrian refugees were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a refugees camp in the village of Majdaloun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported.

Updated: 03-11-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:42 IST
Beirut [lebanon], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Two Syrian refugees were killed and two others were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a refugees camp in the village of Majdaloun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, the National News Agency reported.

The reasons behind the explosion were not identified.

The victims were transported to a hospital in the area. (ANI/Xinhua)

