Left Menu

Turkey captures 40 illegal migrants, detains smuggler off Istanbul

Turkish authorities captured 40 undocumented migrants and detained a suspected human smuggler in a boat off Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, local media reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:10 IST
Turkey captures 40 illegal migrants, detains smuggler off Istanbul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Istanbul [Turkey], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkish authorities captured 40 undocumented migrants and detained a suspected human smuggler in a boat off Turkey's biggest city Istanbul, local media reported on Wednesday. Turkish coast guard units launched an operation against illegal migration in the Black Sea off Istanbul's Sile district on the Asian side, Ihlas news agency said.

It added that the teams caught the migrants on a boat as they tried to sneak into Europe through the Black Sea. The migrants, including 24 Afghans, six Iraqis, five Iranians, two Syrians, and three Bangladeshis, reportedly made a deal with a human smuggler to go to Europe via Turkey, according to Ihlas.

Turkey, a key transit point for asylum seekers on their way to Europe, hosts more than 4 million refugees, including 3.7 million Syrians, within its borders, mostly in Istanbul. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021